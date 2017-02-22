3 treated for heroin overdose in Kentwood

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mark Wahlberg visits Grand Rapids
-
Surgeon sentenced life in prison
-
School starting earlier for many Kent County schools
-
Man's gun missing since 1977 found in Texas
-
31 people nabbed in West Michigan since November
-
Teen hunter killed in Oceana County
-
House bill would give homeowners a choice
-
Memorial fund supports mental health programs
-
Zeeland teen had hiccups for nearly 2 years
-
Rockford hasn't hired full-time manager in year
More Stories
-
Eastbound I-196 near Hudsonville reopened after…Feb 22, 2017, 5:26 p.m.
-
Abuse investigation underway in death of toddler in…Feb 22, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
-
Winter break is back, while summer is cut short for…Feb 22, 2017, 6:57 p.m.