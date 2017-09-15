300 rubber ducks float in the Grand River downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's not unusual to see ducks in the Grand River downtown -- but it is unusual to see 300 of them floating along.

It was a fundraiser put on by the Association of Water Technology (AWT) to benefit Pure Water for the World. More than 300 rubber ducks were seen floating in the Grand River -- racing for charity.

Pure Water for the World is a non-profit organization whose goal is for all people to have safe water, proper sanitation and the knowledge to sustain it for future generations.

"We really believe in this organization and this charity, Pure Water for the World," said Bernadette Combs, a former president of AWT. "So, we're really excited to be able to do this."

"Actually, a bunch of our companies are in Florida -- so with ours here, they're working to help hospitals, schools and institutions back home. Clean their water, get their systems back up and running," said Marc Vermeulen, AWT President-elect. "So, it's actually a very timely event because there's a lot of help here that can help them get stuff going back home."

The Association of Water Technologies is hosting their annual convention at DeVos Place and the Amway Grand through Saturday, Sept. 16.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV