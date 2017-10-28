32nd official state Christmas tree erected at Michigan Capitol

Heath Miller of the Michigan Department of Technology, Mangagement, and Budget helps set the official State Capitol Christmas tree Saturday morning, Oct. 28, 2017. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING - A 60-foot spruce from Menominee County was installed Saturday morning outside the Capitol as the state’s 32nd official Christmas tree.

The tree, from the town of Stephenson, was donated by William Winter and his grandson Alex Stevens, said Christyn Herman, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget, which selects the tree every year.

A crane prepares to set the official state Capitol Christmas tree Saturday morning, Oct. 28, 2017, at the state Capitol in downtown Lansing. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

The spruce is “fully installed and good to go,” she said. This marks the 23rd time the official tree has been selected from the Upper Peninsula.

About two feet of the tree was lost when it was cut down. Another six feet of the trunk are below sidewalk level, so the tree rises about 52 feet above the Capitol grounds, Herman said.

“Today went fairly smoothly,” she said. “We had a couple Boy Scout troops help, and they did a heck of a job twining the trees. They were very excited. They were freezing to death, but they were excited.”

The tree will remain throughout the holiday season, with tree lighting scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17, as part of the Silver Bells in the City celebration.

For more information on Silver Bells in the City, visit www.silverbellsinthecity.org.

Volunteers, along with workers from the Michigan State Capitol Facilities team and Department of Technology, Management, and Budget help set the official State Capitol Christmas tree Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at the State Capitol in downtown Lansing. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

