4 dead in French Alps avalanche; 5 others being rescued

Tignes, France, Serge Mouraret/ Getty Images

PARIS (AP) - French rescue workers say four people have been killed in an avalanche in the French Alps and five survivors are being pulled out of the snow.



The Republican Company for Alps Security in the town of Albertville said the group of nine had been skiing off piste near the Tignes ski resort when the avalanche hit Monday. The group said the five survivors are "in the process of being extracted" from the snow.



No information was immediately available about the skiers' nationalities.



The incident occurred in an area popular among international skiers for its extensive slopes and stunning views.

