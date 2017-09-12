(Photo: Cunningham, Angela)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's one of the oldest and largest ethnic festivals in Grand Rapids. Fiesta Mexicana gets underway Friday, September 16th. Organizers say the 2-day festival has grown so much, this year they've moved to a new location.

The event, now in it's 47th year, was held at Rosa Parks Circle last year. This year, it will take place at Heartside Park at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Fiesta Mexicana is held to recognize Mexican Independence Day and to celebrate the rich Mexican culture. That includes music, art, dance and food.

Gabriela de la Vega, a festival committee member, says the event "is our attempt to emulate social change, wellness, and unity for all through learning from other cultures while sharing our Mexican Heritage."

Visit the event's Facebook page for a list and lineup of the entertainment. Additional information, including the history of the long-running event, can be found on the Mexican Heritage Association website.

