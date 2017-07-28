5 teenagers pulled from Lake Michigan

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

OGDEN DUNES, IND. - Three teenagers remain in the hospital after they and two others were pulled from Lake Michigan on the evening of Thursday, July 27.

It happened in a town between Gary and Michigan City. Investigators say the five teenagers were helped by people who live nearby.

Ogden Dunes Police are handling the investigation. They say more information will be released soon.

