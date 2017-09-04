60-year-old, who met boy on ‘hook-up' site, gets prison for sexual assault

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A 60-year-old man is heading to prison for having sex with a teenaged boy he met on a gay website that describes itself as “the best place to meet guys who are serious about hooking up.’’

David Wayne Heuker was sentenced to between 7 and 15 years in prison for having sex with the 13-year-old Grand Rapids boy multiple times over Memorial Day weekend.

Heuker, who lives alone, met the boy on the website Squirt.org “where all the arrangements were made regarding the sex acts,’’ a Grand Rapids police officer wrote in court documents.

“This action was committed in the cloak of darkness, staring into a computer screen,’’ Kent County Circuit Court Judge Dennis Leiber told Heuker during a sentencing hearing last week.

According to its website, Squirt.org, established in 1999, “is the premier gay site that provides men around the world a way to meet and hook-up.’’

Heuker was originally charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. He pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and using a computer to commit a crime.

Heuker drove about 6½ miles from his home in Wyoming and picked the boy up in Grand Rapids, court records show. They returned to Heuker’s home on Woodward Avenue SW where the sexual assaults took place, court records show.

The victim’s father called Heuker a predator and said he worries there may be other victims.

“If he’s a part of our community, there’s probably multiple victims we don’t know about,’’ the man said.

