6th annual Senior Odyssey challenges older adults

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Creativity exuded from the stage of Grandville Middle School Saturday as the 6th annual Senior Odyssey got underway.

Several teams from all over the state of Michigan competed in the competition. You've likely heard of Odyssey of the Mind which is meant to challenge students, this version is meant to challenge seniors.

Organizer Julie Lake of Senior Neighbors explains, "The only difference is that instead of celebrating the talents of youth, this program focuses on the amazing resilience of the older adults in our community."

Samaritas, Sentinel Pointe Retirement Center, Walker Firehouse Café, Grand Traverse Commission on Aging Senior Center Network, and Senior Services of Van Buren County all had teams in the competition.

WZZM 13's Catherine Behrendt was a judge for Saturday's competition as was her daughter Carly. Carly participated in Odyssey of the Mind while a student herself. She is now attending U of M.

.@wzzm13's own Catherine Behrendt is a judge during Senior Odyssey of MI today! pic.twitter.com/bkYA9LHNtR — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) May 20, 2017

