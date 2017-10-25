7th Annual Fork Fest celebrates local harvest and businesses

Annual Fork Fest happening Thursday in Grand Rapids (Photo: Cunningham, Angela)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Foodies in West Michigan are getting ready to taste a lot of delicious food made with local ingredients. Plenty of it will be on-hand during the 7th Annual Fork Fest Thursday evening.

More than 40 local food businesses will all be under the same roof, at Romence Gardens and Greenhouses, sharing food samples and non-alcoholic beverages. There will also be live music and other entertainment during the event.

This year, the event will feature a new VIP ticket option that will allow guests to enter early and have access to a cocktail making class provided by Long Road Distillery.

Also new this year, is a "new roomier layout" creating a better mingling experience.

Romence Gardens and Greenhouses is located at 265 Lakeside Dr NE in Grand Rapids.

