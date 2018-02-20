7th grader shoots self in bathroom at Jackson Memorial Middle School: UPDATES

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A seventh grader has been hospitalized after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday morning.

NOTE: Authorities are planning to hold a 2 p.m. news conference, which we will stream live inside this story and on the Channel 3 Facebook page.

The middle school and high school were placed on lockdown, according to the district's website. All four elementary schools in the district are closed and all extracurricular activities have been canceled for the day.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink said the student shot himself in a bathroom.

Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto said the school is still considering if classes will continue Wednesday.

The incident happened around 7:51 a.m. on the school grounds at 7355 Mudbrook St. NW.

Two students told WKYC they hid in closets for two to three hours and were not told what was happening.

The FBI and Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation has also responded to the scene.

Emotional moments as the first students were reunited with their parents at Jackson Memorial Middle School. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/Gbo7kQALgO — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) February 20, 2018

Parents still waiting to be reunited with their kids at Jackson Middle. 7th grader shot himself in a bathroom. School has been on lockdown since about 8am @wkyc. pic.twitter.com/QLT04JPkKZ — Tiffany Tarpley (@TiffanyTarpley) February 20, 2018

Students are in the process of being released to their parents.

"UPDATE: JMMS students will be released beginning around 1045AM," the school posted on Facebook. "6th grade will be released first from the Purple gym in alphabetical order. Parents should bring a photo ID for pickup. No buses."

Police did not provide any information on the student's condition.

Cars are wrapped around residential areas surrounding Jackson Memorial Middle School. Parents are waiting to pick up their kids after a 7th grader shot himself in the school’s restroom. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/EAzP1MiUIV — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) February 20, 2018

7th grader shot his/herself at Jackson Middle in Stark County. Parents like Denise are anxiously waiting to pick up their kids @wkyc. Her children are in the same grade pic.twitter.com/GZZzKiBxD8 — Tiffany Tarpley (@TiffanyTarpley) February 20, 2018

