8 dead, including gunman after shooting in Plano, Texas

Police investigate a shooting in Plano, Texas on September 10, 2017. (Photo: WFAA)

PLANO, TEXAS - Eight people were fatally shot Sunday evening in a home in Plano, Texas, including the suspected gunman, who was killed by police.

Two other shooting victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, Plano police officer David Tilley told USA TODAY.

"We’re looking into a motive," he said. The relationship between the victims and the shooter was not yet known, and all involved are believed to be adults, he said.

BREAKING: Plano PD confirms 8 dead, 2 others in hospital after shooting at home on Spring Creek near Blue Ridge Trl- all adults I'm told pic.twitter.com/LfHvzNyRWf — David Goins (@dgoins) September 11, 2017

The Texas Ranger Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety was also on the scene of the investigation, said Tilley. The officer who shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which is protocol, he said.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. CT, Tilley said.

Crystal Sugg, who said she works nearby, told local reporters including WFAA-TV she saw a man and a woman arguing outside the home, which is in a suburb north of Dallas.

After the argument, the woman went back in, Sugg said, and the man followed with a gun drawn. Sugg then heard a multitude of shots from what she said sounded like an automatic weapon.

WATCH: Crystal Sugg heard man/woman arguing outside - then 30-40 shots inside Plano home. @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/RlR8yakVKH — David Goins (@dgoins) September 11, 2017

Contributing: David Goins, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth.

USA TODAY