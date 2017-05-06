83-year-old man killed after tree falls on him

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

PORTER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Deputies say an 83-year-old Cass County man is dead after a tree he was attempting to cut down fell on him.

According to reports, Gordon Jackson, died on Friday around 2 p.m. He was cutting down a large tree on Old 112 Road in Porter Township when it broke free and landed on him, causing his death.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Porter Township Fire Department and the Southeast Public Safety Authority (SEPSA) Ambulance Service.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

