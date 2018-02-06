85-year-old Grand Rapids woman testifies about alleged sexual assault at her retirement community

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An elderly woman said she was using the restroom in her apartment at Marsh Ridge Senior Community, before she was allegedly attacked on Jan. 18.

The victim, whose name will not be released, recounted the incident in court on Feb. 6, during a preliminary examination. She was the only witness to take the stand.

The victim said she was breaking down boxes in the hallway just before going back inside to use the bathroom. She said she left the front door unlocked.

She said a "black man" then appeared completely naked in her doorway and began choking her before eventually raping her.

"He got me down between the toilet and the tub and he was choking me...he said he was gonna kill me," the victim said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment following the incident. She received stitches to her wrist and said she had bruises all over her body. She said she also later discovered $30 missing from her wallet.

Kelvin Williams, 23, was arrested shortly after the incident took place. The defense said Williams was visiting at a different apartment when police pulled him out for questioning. The victim then identified him as the one who attacked her.

The victim said she had never seen Williams prior to the incident.

61st District Court Judge J. Buter said there was enough evidence to take the case to trial on all counts.

Williams, who previously served prison time for felonious non violent offenses, entered a not guilty plea.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV