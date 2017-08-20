86-year-old woman checks off item on her bucket list

Woman pets monkey which is part of her bucket list. (Photo: WZZM)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - An 86-year-old woman can now check one more thing off of her bucket list.

The Susan Mast ALS Foundation worked tirelessly to try and find a monkey friendly enough to be pet by a stranger. And at the second annual ALS Road Rally at Fricanos in Comstock Park, they were able to make Betty LeBlanc's dream, a reality.

"I never dreamed it would really happen," LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc was diagnosed with ALS in December. She is still pretty mobile, she uses a cane to get around along with the help of her children and grandchildren.

But it's LeBlanc laughter that keeps her going, "I always say ALS stands for 'Always Laugh Strenuously."

"I originally planned to leave this world from a overdose of chocolate, and I'm still working on that," LeBlanc said. She was a radio host in the 50's and among her love of chocolate, she loves jazz.

LeBlanc doesn't know what her future holds, but she does know one thing.

"They said, I could either live three months or three years and I made it past the three months," LeBlanc said. "If I lose my sense of humor which I don't see happening, I would be in big trouble."

So she'll keep telling jokes and keep making people laugh, "I'm an 86 year old LOL - Little Old Lady!" LeBlanc said.

Her bucket list is not completed yet -- she still wants to share a song that she wrote with her favorite Food Network star Rachel Ray.

