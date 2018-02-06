WZZM
A guy named Enver went to Denver and did the most epic thing possible

When he had a long layover in Denver on Saturday, he knew exactly what to do - go take pics in front of 'Enver' signs.

Allison Sylte, KUSA 10:36 PM. EST February 06, 2018

KUSA - He always tells people his name is “Denver, but without the D” and now Enver Siddiky has a visual representation of his name that’s nothing short of awesome. 

Enver lives in Virginia Beach, and when he realized he had a long layover in Denver on Saturday, he realized exactly what he needed to do … 

Nope, not visit Red Rocks or go enjoy a beer at one of our many craft breweries. Instead, he got photos with as many Denver signs as possible – blocking out the D, of course – so everything read “Enver.” 

He hopped on Reddit and asked for help, and luckily, a Redditor named Jeff answered his call – and even picked him up from the airport. 

During his six-and-a-half hour layover, Enver visited the Denver Chop House and Brewery: 

Denver Botanic Gardens:

Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 

Denver Skatepark: 

The Denver Pavilions: 

The Denver Post: 

The Denver Zoo: 

The Denver Diner:

At the Denver Beer Company, a stranger turned on the high beams so the mural was lit up in the background of the photo. 

After the four-and-a-half-hour photo shoot, Jeff took Enver back to the airport, and his Denver dream was a reality. 

