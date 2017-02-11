Abbie Kopf recovering 'very well' after latest surgery

Abigail Kopf at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. (Photo: Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Kalamazoo shooting survivor Abbie Kopf is recovering 'very well' after her latest surgery, her family told Facebook followers.

Kopf received surgery on Friday to replace a part of her skull -- it was the second time doctors have performed the surgery.

Kopf, 15, had a 3D-printed plate inserted in mid may to repair a missing portion of her skull, but it was removed a month later after an incision became infected.

Family say that Kopf was suffering from a headache, but that her pain was under control in a Facebook post to her account. She has been released from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

The one-year mark of the shooting is this month. Police say Jason Dalton is responsible for the random attacks. Dalton is facing trial on six counts of open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and eight counts of use of a firearm.

Kopf and Tiana Carruthers, another victim of the shooting, were the only ones to survive. Six other people were killed.

