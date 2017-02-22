Abuse investigation underway in death of toddler in Newaygo Co.

NEWAYGO, MICH., (WZZM)- - An abuse investigation is underway in connection with the death of a 14-month old girl in Newaygo County.

Laylah Heether was allegedly abused on February 14th. Friends and family tell us that her mother left Laylah with her step father at their home in Newaygo.

When she returned, Laylah was unresponsive. A Facebook page has been created called "Justice for Laylah". It says Laylah had a fractured skull but died Tuesday at Helen Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The girl’s step-father, Wayne Brown, was arrested the night of the alleged abuse. He was charged with domestic violence against the mother, however he is not facing charges related to Laylah.

(© 2017 WZZM)