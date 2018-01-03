Accident in Ottawa County leads to death of 28-year-old man

(Photo: Grand Haven Tribune)

JAMESTOWN TWP., MICH. - Kyle Grant, 28, died after his pickup truck slid into the back of a semi tractor trailer and hit another vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Around noon, the Ottawa County Sheriff Department was dispatched to a multi-vehicle car crash on I-196 EB near M6.

Traffic was at a complete standstill by the time authorities arrived and was closed for several hours following the accident.

Mr. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle involved in the accident was that of Amanada Witteveen, 30, and her two children. Witteveen suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital, but has since been released.

