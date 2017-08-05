Ada florist calls move to new location 'bittersweet'

Ada Old School House during redevelopment process of downtown. (Photo: WZZM)

ADA, MICH. - Daisy Rzesa has worked as an Ada Florist for 15 years.

"It's totally bittersweet, like I said, that schoolhouse was a home for my children, my children saw how two people worked very hard so we can stay in Ada," Rzesa said.

Because of the township's redevelopment, the city is moving the little red school house.

"I won't put a band aid on it, that was very hurtful like I said that has so many memories," Rzesa said.

The Red School House was her home.

"I worked six or seven days a week and my girls grew up there they were four and five," Rzesa said.

As of a few weeks ago, this newly built modern store front is the store's new home.

"We didn't really have a choice, so we decided to start brand new and we're here," Rzesa said. "With changes you learn, you learn not to give up ."

Despite the emotional pain and a financial loss, Rzesa has an open mind.

"Looking forward, moving forward, you have to," Rzesa said.

Ada Township leaders say this reconstruction is to continue to make Ada a popular destination.

"The idea is to get this to be a destination type village so that will bring the public into the community, and we want to make this a walking community and this is the first part of that process," Rzesa said.

The township had a great deal of public input prior to the construction.

"I think in general, the public is very supportive of this project, understanding there has been an impact upon businesses and hopefully that will improve as we open the road and access the businesses more favorably," Rzesa said.

Rzesa will remain hopeful.

"I think it will be better once this road gets opened and everybody is located and there's some type of routine where people can find each other, totally, I think this will be great for our town," Rzesa said.

The entire Ada Village redevelopment project is on schedule. Ada Drive will be opened on Monday for the business community but won't be available for through traffic. On August 29, it will reopen for the public.

