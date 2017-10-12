Adult foster care home in Grand Rapids loses license

Adult foster care home loses license

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The operator of a Grand Rapids adult foster care home has lost her license.

Court documents show that Kristen Martell has been charged with felony embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. The foster care home she operated, Embracing Life, is located on Forrester Drive in Grand Rapids.

Documents indicate Martell stole more than $1,400 from one of the resident's bank accounts. They also show some of the residents were not receiving their medication properly.

In addition, Martell was having financial problems operating the adult foster care home. She owed more than $22,000 in property taxes and more than $1,500 in utility fees.

Martell is now prohibited from operating any foster care home and cannot accept any handicapped or disabled adults for care.

