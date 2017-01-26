Advocates react to president's refugee plans

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Local refugee advocates are bracing for executive orders suspending immigration. President Donald Trump is expected to suspend the U.S refugee program for 120 days and suspend visas for 30 days for predominantly Muslim nations.

"If I was here and my kids and my wife were still in the refugee camp and in the process of coming to America, if this thing had to happen, I would be devastated," refugee, Dhan Khatiwoda, said.

Devastation that comes in the form of a campaign promise.

"When I am elected I will suspend immigration from areas of the world where there is a proven history of terrorism in the United States," President Trump said during the election.

On Wednesday, Trump told ABC News his actions to suspend immigration are for the safety of all.

"Its countries that people are going to come in and cause us tremendous problems. Our country has enough problems without allowing people to come in who, in many cases or in some cases, are looking to do tremendous destruction," he said.

But Dona Abbott does not see refugees that way. Abbott is the Director of refugee and immigration services for Bethany Christian Services.

"Those people are in desperate situations vulnerable to harm and hurt every minute of every day and the United States offers them a moment of hope," she said.

Hope she fears may soon fade and leave a lasting impact on this community.

"Refugees are neighbors and they're members of faith communities, they have family members and yes they're employed," Abbott said.

"I can empathize with the fear people have wanting to keep their family safe, I want that, everyone wants that, but denying entry into the U.S for those fleeing that very same fear, those very same groups, it's like victimizing the victim."

Abbott says every refugee Bethany Christian Services take in goes through a 24 month vetting process with five U.S agencies. She says if this halt takes place, many would have to start the process over again.

(© 2017 WZZM)