Affidavit: Sen. Bert Johnson repeatedly asked corrupt vendor for cash

LANSING, MICH. - An indicted state senator told a vendor he needed to borrow thousands of dollars to pay his son’s high school tuition -- but after receiving $10,000 in cash, he did not make the required tuition payments and bounced a check to his son’s school. That's according to a search warrant affidavit that was unsealed Thursday in federal court in Detroit.

The affidavit gives more details about the relationship between Sen. Bert Johnson, D-Highland Park, and school vendor Glynis Thornton, who was convicted of paying kickbacks to a Detroit school principal. It details repeated requests for cash and alleges Thornton arranged for Johnson to receive additional cash payments of $4,000 and $3,000 in 2014, on top of the $10,000 loan.

The affidavits sworn by FBI Special Agent Corey Burras also provides a partial transcript of a conversation between Johnson and Thornton that Thornton secretly recorded at Johnson’s home in 2015.

A federal grand jury indicted Johnson this month on conspiracy and theft charges. He is accused of repaying the $10,000 loan by putting Thornton on his Senate payroll as a so-called ghost employee who did no work.

According to the partial transcript of the secret recording, Thornton said the government was asking her attorneys questions about her state employment, and she wanted to come clean about the arrangement.

"Would it be so bad if I said I loaned you money? And you gave me the, gave me a job...?" Thornton asked Johnson, according to the transcript.

"That would be a huge problem" Johnson told Thornton, according to the transcript. "I am a public official."

Johnson's Dearborn attorney, Cyril Hall, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

According to the affidavit, Johnson in October 2013 asked Thornton for a $30,000 loan to pay his son's tuition at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School. She refused, after which he asked her for $20,000, the affidavit said. She agreed to loan him $10,000 that month.

"Johnson explained to her that he wanted cash because the tuition was due before a check would clear, and also, he did not want a check made payable to him because he would have to report it on his taxes," according to the affidavit.

According to a report from Michigan's State Officers Compensation Commission, Johnson makes about $71,000 a year.

"Records obtained during this investigation ... show that between Aug. 21, 2013, and Jan. 31, 2014, Johnson did not make a successful tuition payment" at his son's high school, the affidavit said. The missed payments "resulted in five separate late payment fees" and "specifically for the payment dated Jan. 9, 2014, Johnson's check for tuition payment bounced."

Thornton started asking for the loan to be repaid in February 2014 and at one point, Johnson wrote her two postdated checks, but told her not to cash them because they would bounce, the affidavit said.

Johnson then told Thornton he could "get her a one-time payroll payment from the State of Michigan" to repay the loan, and that "he had done the same thing in the past," according to the affidavit.

Instead, Thornton in 2014 began receiving regular paychecks as a $22-per-hour employee on Johnson's staff; she eventually received more than $20,000, the affidavit said.

At about the same time she was put on the payroll, Thornton said Johnson asked her to loan him an additional $4,000 in cash, according to the affidavit. Thornton instructed an employee to cash a business check for $4,000 and give the cash to Johnson, which the employee did, according to the affidavit.

Later, "Thornton advised that, in approximately October 2014, Johnson contacted her and asked her for money again," according to the affidavit. "This time, Johnson asked Thornton for approximately $3,000 in cash to pay his taxes and told her the taxes were due that day and he needed the cash quickly. Thornton stated that Johnson came to her residence that day, and she gave him the money."

Records show that on Oct. 27, 2014, the Wayne County Treasurer's Office received a $4,400 cash payment for Johnson's 2013 property taxes, according to the affidavit.

In the transcript of the Nov. 19, 2015, conversation at Johnson's home, Johnson told Thornton that on the question of what she did for him as an employee, "You worked with me on educational issues. I mean, really, that's clear and simple."

Thornton replied that she did do that, but "they're going to want specifics," including exactly what she did and when.

"Would I be in trouble?" she asked.

"Yeah," Johnson replied.

"Both of us?" she asked.

"Yeah," said Johnson.

FBI agents, assisted by the Michigan State Police, raided Johnson's Senate office in Lansing and Highland Park home on March 27, hauling away large volumes of records.

According to court documents, Thornton was accused of paying more than $58,000 in kickbacks to Kenyetta Wilbourn Snapp, the Detroit school principal who drove a Maserati with a Gucci vanity plate, in exchange for help with a contract.

Thornton pleaded guilty in February 2016 to one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery for her role in an alleged scheme involving schools operated by the Education Achievement Authority, the state's school-reform district.

Thornton's sentencing is set for Aug. 3. Federal prosecutors have asked for 15 months in prison, down from the 24-30 months recommended earlier. Thornton provided the information about Johnson under a cooperation agreement with federal authorities, the affidavit said.

Johnson is serving his second, and final, term in the state Senate. He was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2006, left the House after two terms to run for the Senate in 2010 and was handily re-elected in 2014.

