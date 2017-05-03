After murders, rapes shown, Facebook will hire 3,000 to check videos

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says of videos posted on Facebook of violent crimes, "Those are all against our community standards. They don't belong there." (Photo: Martin E. Klimek, USA TODAY)

Facebook will add 3,000 more people to its community team to review videos on the social network, says CEO Mark Zuckerberg, after several surfaced in recent weeks including a father livestreaming the killing of his daughter.

In a statement published to Facebook on Wednesday, Zuckerberg says it is "heartbreaking" to see videos streamed or posted to the platform showing users "hurting themselves or others." He says 4,500 employees currently work on the community team reviewing reports on videos, and will add 3,000 over the next year.

"If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly," said Zuckerberg. "We're working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner -- whether that's responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down."

The post is in response to several videos either streamed live or published later involving violence. In Thailand, a father used Facebook Live to stream the killing of his 11-month-old daughter before committing suicide. The suicide was not broadcast. The videos remained on Facebook for 24 hours before they were taken down.

Last month, a series of videos posted to Facebook showed the murder of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland, as well as suspect Steve Stephens detailing his plan and confessing to the killing. Facebook admitted it took too long to take down Stephens' videos.

Zuckerberg says Facebook will introduce more tools making it simpler to report issues, and allowing monitors to more quickly identify videos violating standards and contact law enforcement if required.

"No one should be in this situation in the first place, but if they are, then we should build a safe community that gets them the help they need," said Zuckerberg.

