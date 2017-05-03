After previous fallen tree limb injuries, 4 large trees removed in Muskegon County

Four large trees were removed from Muskegon County. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Following injuries and damaged caused by other trees in Muskegon, four more large trees have been taken down for safety measures.

The trees were located along Whitehall Road near where a large limb fell, knocking down a utility pole that injured two people last month. That accident happened on April 18 in Laketon Township.

The trees removed today were not involved in that incident. But the homeowners paid to have the trees removed anyway. They wanted to eliminate any possibility their trees could lose a limb and injure anyone driving or walking along the road as their neighbors tree did.

Frontier Communication owns the utility poles and phone and internet lines at that site. Homeowners in that area hoped Frontier would come and remove branches that are hanging over the phone lines and road but that hasn't happened.

The tree that lost the limb knocking the utility pole to the ground has not been removed.

