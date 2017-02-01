Alamo will close Kalamazoo theater

The Alamo Drafthouse theater opened in downtown Kalamazoo in 2013.

KALAMAZOO, MICH - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will close its Michigan location after a little more than three years in Kalamazoo.

The cinema chain known for combining the movie and dining experiences and hosting themed events around films announced the April 3 closure of the theater at 180 Portage St. on Facebook Wednesday.

"We are sorry to announce that we are leaving the Kalamazoo theater, effective April 3rd," the post read. "We will remain open until that time. We want to thank everyone who has visited this theater over the years and we hope you will continue to support cinema long after our departure."

According to the announcement, building owner EPR Properties is expected to announce a new theater operator. The building was previously the location of another theater, Rave Cityplace 14. Austin-based Alamo opened its theater there in 2013.

The announcement said gift cards and advanced tickets will be honored through April 3. Anyone who wants a refund on a gift card should visit the box office.

