Allegan judge appointed to handle ex-prosecutor's felony case in Grand Rapids

(Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - An Allegan County judge has been appointed to hear the criminal case against former Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper on a felony charge stemming from an alcohol-related crash in November.

The State Court Administrative Office appointed Allegan District Court Judge Joseph S. Skocelas to handle the case after judges in Grand Rapids District Court disqualified themselves because Kuiper “regularly appeared before our bench’’ while working as an assistant prosecutor, court records show.

Kuiper, 42, was booked into the Kent County Jail on Thursday and released. He has been formally charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Kuiper also faces a misdemeanor charge of moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function, which carries a 93-day term. A court appearance has been set for Feb. 16.

If convicted of the felony charge, Kuiper could be on the hook for the cost of the emergency response to the Nov. 19 crash and expenses for his prosecution.

Former Kent County Prosecutor William Forsyth, successor Chris Becker and assistant prosecutor Daniel O’Hara are listed as potential witnesses in the case.

They were all at a retirement party at a Grand Rapids restaurant for Forsyth, who decided not to seek re-election.

Two hours before the accident, Forsyth told Kuiper not to drive, court records show. O’Hara, who was leaving the restaurant at the same time as Kuiper, offered to give him a ride home, court records show.

Thirty minutes later, police say Kuiper drove the wrong way on a one-way stretch of Union Avenue SE and struck a parked car, injuring a man retrieving his coat from the vehicle.

Daniel Empson last month filed a civil lawsuit against Kuiper, saying the impact "catapulted'' him 60 feet backward into the intersection of Union Avenue and Kellogg Street SE, "causing significant physical and mental injuries.''

Empson is also listed as a potential witness in upcoming court proceedings, as are an emergency room doctor who treated him and two Grand Rapids police officers who investigated the crash.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting was assigned to investigate the case. Getting on Wednesday announced the charges against Kuiper, who resigned from the prosecutor’s office after the crash.

Kuiper, who lives in Byron Center, lists his work status as unemployed, court records show.

As part of the investigation, Getting did not recommend criminal charges against three Grand Rapids police officers involved in the case.

The officers involved are Lt. Matthew Janiskee, Sgt. Thomas Warwick and Officer Adam Ickes. The city has recommended they be fired; an administrative termination hearing is pending.

Meanwhile, the City of Grand Rapids on Friday, Feb. 3 filed a federal lawsuit against the three officers and two police labor organizations for telephone recordings made the night of the accident.

The city wants to use information from five phone calls made to an unrecorded phone line in the police Watch Commander’s office. Although calls were made to an unrecorded line, “there were actually recordings of the unrecorded line,’’ court records show.

City officials want to use information from those phone calls as part of the disciplinary proceedings against the three officers, but the officers say it would violate the Federal Wiretapping Act and Michigan Eavesdropping Act.

Follow John Hogan on Twitter: @johnhoganwzzm

(© 2017 WZZM)