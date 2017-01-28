Annual Kozminski game in Kenowa Hills benefits young family

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This year, the 10th Annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Games benefit Hayden Pavlovic and his family.

The games will take place on February 4 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Kenowa Hills High School. The first game will be between local police and Kenowa Hills teachers. The second game will be between GRPD and KCSD.

Hayden Pavlovic was born with Cri du Chat Syndrome and Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome. Both are rare, and Hayden is the only child known to have both.

The games are free, but donations made at the games will go to support the Pavlovic family.

