Anti-Trump protest held in Grand Rapids

Anti-Trump protest (Photo: Lathrop, Kathryn)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Anti-Trump protests took place across the country Monday including one in Grand Rapids. A "Not My President's Day" demonstration was held at Rosa Parks Circle.

"I find Trump to be very much a bully," says Steven Shumaker who drove from Grand Haven to be part of the event.

"He refuses to take responsibility for the things that he does that are in the negative," says Shumaker.

Around 200 people gathered at the event Monday night. Organizers tell us they want to keep the momentum going from recent demonstrations.

West Michigan isn't the only place to hold protests on the holiday. Georgia, Los Angeles, Pennsylvania and Washington DC all hosted similar demonstrations.

