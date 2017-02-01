Apartment fire in Wyoming leaves dozens in shelters

Wyoming Apt Fire

WYOMING, MICH. - Dozens of people are staying in shelters Wednesday night after an apartment fire in Wyoming.

It happened this afternoon at Garden Ridge Apartments on 36th street. No one was hurt but firefighters say when they arrived flames could be seen shooting from a first floor apartment.

Two apartments were damaged, more than 20 have had their utilities cut off due to the blaze. The Red Cross has set up shelter at an elementary school.

"Fire travels rather quickly especially at apartment buildings like this too but our crews made it here rather quickly made a nice knock down but it looked impressive with a lot of fire," says Brian Bennett the Wyoming Deputy Fire Chief.

Crews tell us the fire started in a bedroom. The cause is under investigation.

(© 2017 WZZM)