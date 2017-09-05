Arizona Air National Guard: F-16 has crashed near Safford

The site of an F-16 crash near Safford, Arizona Sept. 5, 2017. (Photo: Special to KVOA)

An F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed near Safford Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Air National Guard.

National Guard officials said the pilot's status is not yet known, but rescue efforts are underway. The Eastern Arizona Courier reported that the pilot had died, according to the Graham County Sheriff's Office, but the sheriff's office has not responded to 12 News' requests for information.

The aircraft is based out of the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing, and the crash site is about 20 miles northwest of Safford. The 162nd Wing is based at Tucson International Airport.

The Air Force is investigating.





© 2017 KPNX-TV