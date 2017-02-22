Army Corps' study of proposed Soo lock questioned

The Keweenaw Star travels into the MacArthur Lock, one of two locks that raise/lower the vessel from the height of the St Marys River to that of Lake Superior. (Photo: Mary Schroeder, Detroit Free Press)

WASHINGTON - Members of Michigan’s congressional delegation raised concerns today that the Army Corps of Engineers may be using unorthodox methods in a cost-benefit study that could downplay the need for a new super-size navigational shipping lock at a key chokepoint on the Great Lakes.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, led the letter to Army Corps brass, again urging quick completion of the study into proposals to build a new shipping lock at Sault Ste. Marie. But they also questioned reports that the Corps may be weighing the estimated $626-million cost of a new lock against a conveyor belt system around the so-called Soo Locks.

“It is our understanding that (the Corps) is reevaluating the (cost-benefit ration) for this project by calculating the transportation rate savings based on an alternative mode of transporting commodities around the falls at the Soo Lock using a conveyer (sic) belt system,” the letter read. “(T)his alternative has never been considered for other lock and dam projects,” they added.

The letter, which was also signed by 10 other members of the state’s congressional delegation, noted that historically cost-benefit studies for projects like navigational locks have looked at the alternative costs involved in transportation of goods via rail or truck – not conveyor belts. “We therefore encourage (the Corps) to ensure that the … reevaluation of the Soo Locks project is conducted in a manner that is consistent with other navigation lock and dam project evaluations.”

The concerns are being raised at a time when the proposal for a new lock that would be equal in size to the largest one already in operation at the Soo appear to be gaining momentum. Gov. Rick Snyder has urged the Corps to approve a second large lock, noting federal reports – first detailed in the Free Press nearly a year ago – that a failure of the 49-year-old Poe Lock could bring shipping to a virtual halt and potentially plunge the nation into recession, as iron ore shipments to steel mills could cease.

►Related: Report: U.S., Michigan face dire consequences if Soo Locks fail

As recently as last month, a report produced for the U.S. Treasury Department indicated a backup to the Poe Lock in the Soo, which is the only one large enough to handle the 1,000-foot vessels that ply the Great Lakes loaded with iron ore pellets, was one of some 40 infrastructure proposals around the U.S. which could have “major economic significance.”

But the Corps, which operates the Soo locks, has long been a sticking point for the project: While there is enormous regional support – and the Treasury report suggested that the economic benefit could be two to four times the amount spent – a study done about a decade ago suggested that the project was not worth the cost.

Since then, however, other reports, as well as the one done by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and reported on by the Free Press, have indicated that the Corps wrongly assumed that trucks and or rail line could serve as alternatives in the case of an unscheduled closure of the aging Poe, which has already shown the need for additional maintenance. The reports indicated that there were nowhere near enough trucks to move Lake shipments and that the rail lines and freight capacity doesn’t exist.

A new Poe-sized lock to ward against failure of the current one was authorized by Congress as long ago as 1986, but funding has never been available to complete it. It became even more of a longshot after the Corps said the benefit wasn’t worth it some years back before this latest study was ordered.

It was not immediately known where the suggestion of a conveyor belt came from, or what its impact, if any, would be on plans for a new Poe-sized lock at the Soo, where the locks let vessels navigate a steep drop between Lake Superior and the St. Marys River on the way to Lakes Huron and Michigan. It was also not known if the Corps or any other agency is looking at the possibility of a conveyor belt system at the Soo which, if the Poe failed, would could potentially be called on to substitute for vessels carrying up to 70,000 tons of iron ore each.

It's also not know how that iron ore would get to the locks and what it would be loaded onto at the other end of the conveyor, if the Poe was out of commission.

As it stands, Corps personnel are still not expected to report back on a re-evaluation of the cost and benefits of a new Poe-sized lock until sometime next year, Corps officials recently told the Free Press, even though President Donald Trump has touted a new infrastructure program for the U.S.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Michigan’s legislators wrote Douglas Lamont, who is currently serving as the Army assistant secretary in charge of civil works and Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite at Army Corps headquarters in Washington, asking that “every step is taken to expedite the completion of this critically important analysis.”

“This revaluation is necessary due to erroneous assumptions later acknowledged by (the Corps) in its original economic analysis,” the members of Congress wrote, calling the project “critically important to our states and the entire country.”

Besides Stabenow and Huizenga, the letter was signed by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., as well as U.S. Reps. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet; Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn; Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield; Sandy Levin, D-Royal Oak; Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden; Dave Trott, R-Birmingham; Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and Tim Walberg, R-Tipton.

Contact Todd Spangler at 703-854-8947 or at tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @tsspangler.

Detroit Free Press