Arrest made in 2014 robbery of Allied Cash Advance store

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - A lengthy investigation into a robbery at the Allied Cash Advance store in Grand Haven nearly three years ago has resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

Grand Haven resident Rebecca Stone has been arrested in the case, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said Friday.

Stone, 33, is currently lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on a $25,000 bond. She has been charged with larceny.

The robbery occurred at the store, 1013 S. Beacon Blvd., on Sept. 16, 2014.

(This story originally appeared in the Grand Haven Tribune)

