Arrest made in Springfield body-found case

Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton briefs reporters on the death of a man found late Wednesday in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MICH. - One man is in custody after Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies found the body of a man on the side of the street late Wednesday.

Police said Thursday they believe the 43-year-old man, whose name has not been released, died from an apparent drug overdose. A autopsy is expected in the next day or so by the Calhoun County Medical Examiner at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.

Late Thursday afternoon detectives were searching a home at 220 Eldred St. where they believe the man took heroin and overdosed.

His body was then dumped on the side of Fifth Street near 30th Street in Springfield.

Deputies were notified about the body at 11:45 p.m. when a woman called 911. Police said she has a relationship with the 35-year-old man now in custody. He was interviewed Thursday and police said eventually explained his involvement and was arrested and is lodged in the Calhoun County jail.

Deputies said information in the case was given to the Calhoun County prosecutor and charges could be issued Friday.

Sheriff Matt Saxton said Thursday morning the dead man is not Robert Barroso II, who has been missing since last week. The search for Barroso continues. Deputies used a Hovercraft to search Lake of the Woods in Lee Township on Wednesday and other searches of the area were done on foot and with dogs.

Detectives searched this house on Eldred Street in Battle Creek Thursday afternoon as they investigated the death of a man found in Springfield. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

Police discovered Barroso's car near the lake Monday night.

In the Springfield case, Saxton said the body was clothed and there were no obvious signs of trauma. He said the autopsy will be delayed because the body froze as investigators, including the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, and the Medical Examiner's Office searched the scene and completed their investigations.

Deputies said they awaiting formal confirmation of the identity of the dead man.

The Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force was activated in the case of the dead man found in Springfield, as it was in the Barroso case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff department at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

