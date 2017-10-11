ArtPrize 9 brought significant increase to foot traffic in Grand Rapids

Kids cool off at the mist pool in Rosa Parks circle Friday during ArtPrize (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The increase in foot traffic from last year to this year's ArtPrize came as no surprise to city leaders.

Last year's pedestrian numbers for the 19-day competition were 559,195, and this year's numbers increased by almost 100,000. The bulk of traffic occurred on Pearl and Monroe streets, and overall, Sunday was the busiest day of the week.

But the very busiest day of ArtPrize 9 was Saturday, Sept. 30 topping off at 37,033 pedestrians.

