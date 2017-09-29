ArtPrize financial impact

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
Kent County Health Dept. to study cancer near waste dumpsSep 29, 2017, 2:35 p.m.
-
Four people arrested for gun shop break-insSep 29, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
Tom Price resigns as health secretary after flights…Sep 29, 2017, 4:47 p.m.