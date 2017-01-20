Assault leads to stand-off and arrest in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS - A 37-year-old man is in jail after a stand-off on Grand Rapids Northwest side. The incident started shortly after 7:00 Friday evening.

Officers were called to the Boost Mobile store at Bridge and lane on a report of an armed robbery. Police there wasn't a robbery but there was a felonious assault. They say the suspect pointed a gun at another man.

The suspect was seen entering a home on Douglas. Police surrounded the home and made announcements for those inside to evacuate, three people left the home at that time. Approximately three hours later officers entered the home and arrested the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 774-2345.

(© 2017 WZZM)