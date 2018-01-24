Attorney appointed to help Larry Nassar appeal sentence in child porn case

(Photo: Associated Press)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An attorney from Georgia has been appointed to represent disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in his appeal of a 60-year sentence related to child pornography.

The former Michigan State University sports doctor contends his December federal court sentence was excessive. Nassar filed his appeal as an indigent.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati this week appointed Amy Lee Copeland of Savannah, Ga., to represent Nassar in his appeal.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids said Nassar must first serve his 60-year federal sentence before a lengthy state sentence handed down Wednesday can commence.

Nassar was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years for sexually assaulting women and girls in the Lansing area.

“I just signed your death warrant,’’ Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar on the final day of a sentencing hearing that included victim impact statements from 160 women and girls.

Nassar also awaits sentencing next week in Eaton County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

An FBI agent arrested Nassar in Holt in Dec. 2016 on child pornography charges. He pleaded guilty in July to three charges of obtaining and possessing child pornography and destroying computer files to hamper an investigation.

A federal judge in Grand Rapids last month sentenced him to 60 years in prison, saying Nassar “should never again have access to children.’’ According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, Nassar, who turned 54 in August, has a release date of March 23, 2069.

