WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Aunt Jemima frozen products recalled due to Listeria concerns

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 5:53 AM. EDT May 06, 2017

PARSIPPANY, N.J. - A New Jersey-based food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and french toast because they might be contaminated with Listeria.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. said Friday the safety of its customers is its top priority and no illnesses have been reported. It says it initiated the recall when testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can suffer fevers and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.

Pinnacle Foods says it's working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall, which applies only to frozen products with "Best By" dates, not dry mixes or syrups.

 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories