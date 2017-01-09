WZZM
Auto show underway in Detroit

Amir Abbas, WZZM 11:13 PM. EST January 09, 2017

DETROIT, MICH. - The North American International Auto Show is underway in Detroit.  On Monday the show started with several awards being handed out.

Chevy, Honda and Chrysler all received honors.  Ford announced that it will be bringing the Bronco back to consumers in 2020.

Self-driving cars are also a focus at this year's show.

"What's interesting is there are a lot of real vehicles on the road today that have semi-autonomous features that are convenience and safety features like adaptive cruise control," says Joe Weisenfelder of Cars.com.
 
The show opens to the public this Saturday.

(© 2017 WZZM)


