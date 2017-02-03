Avoid child injury from furniture, TV tip-over on Super Bowl Sunday

(Photo: Kayli Shoff via ABC News)

LANSING, MICH. - The nanny cam video was harrowing: a pajama-clad toddler struggling mightily to move a dresser that fell on his twin brother during a climbing expedition in their Utah home.

It ended well; the boy was rescued relatively unscathed. But the incident, and the publicity it garnered, plays into a Super Bowl Sunday marketing campaign to keep kids safe.

Super Bowl Sunday -- at least in Michigan -- is also TV, Furniture and Appliance Tip-Over Prevention Awareness Day.

It’s not the catchiest of titles and is fairly long, but the message is important, according to a state agency with another long title -- the Injury and Violence Prevention Unit of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“We do it every year; the governor puts out a proclamation to raise awareness on tip-over issues,’’ agency spokeswoman Angela Minicuci said.

The Utah video is a stark reminder of how quickly things can go awry and illustrates the importance of having heavy objects securely anchored if kids are in the house, she said.

“It’s lucky it ended as well as it did because injuries can result, and not just from TVs but furniture like that,’’ Minicuci said, referring to the Utah case.

Every 45 minutes, a child in the U.S. ends up in a hospital emergency room because of a toppled TV, the state says. Incidents of tip-over injuries and related deaths have spiked 31 percent over the past 10 years, it says.

“In preparation for Super Bowl Sunday, when residents and family members of all ages gather to watch the game, now is a good time to ensure furniture and TVs are properly secured,’’ according to a MDHHS news release.

Forget the odds tied to the Patriots-Falcons game; it is estimated that only one in four adults anchor their TV to a wall. Furniture straps or a bracket to mount flat-screen TVs to the wall “is an easy way to protect everyone,’’ the state says.

“Before friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, there are simple, preventative steps everyone can take to ensure their homes are safe for people of all ages,’’ MDHHS Director Nick Lyon said in a news release. “Check your furniture, appliances, and especially TVs to ensure they are properly secured and anchored in place so that they don’t pose a risk of tipping over.’’

Heavy, old-style tube TVs should only be set on a sturdy, low table -- something below knee level, the state recommends.

“Even lower pieces of furniture can de-stabilize if they have drawers that can pull out, or if a child tries to climb it,’’ the state news release says. “Book shelves and any cabinets or dressers with drawers should also be secured to a wall with a brace or strap.’’

For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/injuryprevention or www.safekids.org.

