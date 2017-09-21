Baby dies after funeral for mom, who refused chemo to save her

This is a photo of Carrie DeKlyen and her husband, Nick. DeKlyen, a woman from Wyoming, Michigan, opted not to have cancer treatment to save her unborn child. The baby was delivered by C-section. (Photo: Family photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Eight days after the funeral for a Grand Rapids-area mother who refused cancer treatment to save her expected daughter, the infant died Wednesday, according to a Facebook page loved ones are using to give updates.

Carrie DeKlyen, 37, a mother of six from Wyoming, was unconscious and gravely ill with an aggressive brain tumor when she delivered Life Lynn on Sept. 6. The baby weighed just 1 pound, 4 ounces at birth and was in the neonatal intensive care unit at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

DeKlyen declined to participate in a clinical trial or undergo chemotherapy, options that would have likely extended her life but also would have meant terminating her pregnancy. The day after Life's birth, doctors removed DeKlyen's feeding and breathing tubes, and she died Sept. 9. Life died Sept. 20.

"It is with great sadness and a absolutely broken heart that I tell you Life Lynn passed away last night. Carrie is now rocking her baby girl," according to the Facebook post on the Cure for Carrie page.

Life was Carrie and Nick DeKlyen's sixth child. Their others range in age from 2 to 18. A GoFundMe page called "Cure 4 Carrie," which was set up to help the family, had raised more than $155,000 by Thursday morning.

Detroit Free Press