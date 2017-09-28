Battle Creek Police investigate fatal traffic crash

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Battle Creek Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash at the intersection of E. Columbia Ave and Riverside Dr.

It happened on Thursday, September 28th at around 9:00 p.m.

Members of the Battle Creek Police Department, Fire Department and LifeCare were sent to reports of a traffic crash at the intersection of E.Columbia Ave. and Riverside Dr. Upon arrival, two vehicles were located in the intersection that were involved in the crash. It appeared that a vehicle traveling east bound on Columbia Ave. struck a vehicle attempting to turn west onto Columbia Ave. from north bound Riverside Dr.

The vehicle that was traveling on Columbia Ave. was driven by a 32 year old woman who had no visible injuries. The vehicle attempting to turn left from Riverside Dr. was occupied by a 41 year old man and a 56 year old woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was airlifted to Bronson Kalamazoo and is in critical condition.

The accident is still under investigation and alcohol appears to be a factor.

