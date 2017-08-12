Beach hazards statement in effect through Saturday

The National Weather Service is warning that Lake Michigan will have dangerous conditions Saturday. A beach hazards statement is in effect through Saturday evening.
The warning covers beaches in Mason, Oceana, and Muskegon counties. Winds 15 to 25 miles per hour should create 3 to 6 foot waves.
Those conditions should result in rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions especially near piers.
