Beloved Traverse City airport K-9, Piper, passes away

TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. - Piper, a beloved Cherry Capital Airport K-9, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, after a year-long battle with prostate cancer.

The news came in the form of a Facebook post on the K-9 teams Facebook page from Piper's owner Brian.

"Piper passed away tonight peacefully in my arms after fighting a year-long battle with prostate cancer," the post read in part. "He fought valiantly, and we did everything we could, but sometimes life just has to take its course."

Brian said Piper lived his last day pain-free and filled with love from family and friends.

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City flew this flag in honor of Piper and later presented it to the Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Team.

Piper was infamous for his large Instagram following. He will be missed by many.

