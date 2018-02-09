Bill would allow stun gun possession and ‘reasonable use' in Michigan

LANSING, MICH. - Possession and “reasonable use’’ of a stun gun would be legal in Michigan for anyone 21 years of age or older, according to legislation introduced this week.

Proponents say stun guns, commonly called Tasers, are a viable, non-lethal form of self-protection.

It is currently illegal to carry a stun gun in Michigan without a permit and proper training. The felony offense is punishable by up to four years in prison.

Gov. Rick Snyder in 2012 signed legislation allowing Michigan residents with concealed pistol licenses to carry a Taser for self-protection. Michigan law since 1976 had largely banned the use of stun guns. Police officers and a few others were exempt from the ban.

The weapon uses conducted energy to temporarily incapacitate or immobilize an individual.

Five states and Washington, D.C. have bans on Taser ownership, according to Taser self-defense, the consumer division of Arizona-based Axon Enterprise, Inc. Michigan is among states that allow restricted ownership.

The five-page bill was introduced Thursday by state Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton. It's been referred to the House Committee on Judiciary.

