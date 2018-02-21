Bill Would Ban Saggy Pants in South Carolina

(Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Pull them up!

South Carolina lawmakers are hoping to pass a bill to ban saggy pants throughout the state.

House Bill 4957 would make it illegal for a person to expose their skin or underwear by wearing their pants "three inches below the crest of his ileum" —the top of the hips.

Violation fines equal just enough to buy that much needed belt: $25 for a first offense; $50 or three hours of community service for a second offense; and $75 or six hours of community service for a third or subsequent offense.

Violations wouldn't be considered criminal or delinquent, or put state college or university financial assistance at risk.

Three Midlands lawmakers co-sponsored the bill: Jimmy Bales (D-Richland), Richard Martin (R-Newberry) and Russell Ott (D-Calhoun).

Other co-sponsors include Robert Brown (D-Charleston), Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston), Joseph Jefferson Jr. (D-Berkeley County), Linda Bennett (R-Charleston County), Carl Anderson (D-Georgetown), Steven Wayne Long (R-Spartanburg) and Robert Williams (D-Georgetown).

The bill has been referred to the Judiciary Committee.

A similar ordinance was passed in Timmonsville in July 2016, where third-time offenders could pay a $100-600 fine.

