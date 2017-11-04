File photo (Photo: Matt Gard/WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Some boaters are back safe onshore after calling for rescue around 10:30 Saturday morning. Their boat was in distress about 2 miles offshore of Muskegon.

Coast Guard rescuers were able to reach the boat and bring those onboard to Harbor Town Marina.

Several agencies were involved in the rescue. The Coast Guard station in Grand Haven deployed their helicopter as part of the effort as well.

