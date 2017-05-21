Boil water advisory lifted in Shelby

The Shelby, Michigan water tower. Photo courtesy of the Oceana County Press. (Photo: Oceana County Press)

SHELBY, MICH. - The precautionary boil water advisory that had been in effect in the village since Tuesday, May 16, has been lifted as of Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m., stated Shelby Village Administrator Chelsea Stratil.

“We did not want to give false hope in case our tests did not go the way we expected, but the DEQ authorized us to begin testing after 48 hours of chlorination,” Stratil said.

“We got our second clear test today at 2 p.m., and therefore our precautionary water boil advisory has been lifted. We thank you for your patience and understanding during this advisory. Please know that due to the lift, we will not be distributing water on Sunday, May 21.”

The boil water advisory affected 734 households and businesses in the Village of Shelby.

