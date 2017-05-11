Both drivers in Livingston crash that killed 5 lacked valid license

One of the two vehicles involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night is photographed Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

LIVINGSTON, MICH. - Both drivers in the two-vehicle crash that left five dead and three critically injured did not have valid driver’s licenses.

Michigan Secretary of State records show that Matthew Jordan Carrier -- identified by police as the driver who failed to stop at an intersection in Oceola Township and causing the fiery crash -- had a suspended driver’s license due to unpaid traffic tickets and an “unsatisfactory driving record while on probation as a new driver,” SOS spokesman Fred Woodhams said today.

The other driver, identified by police as Albert Rudolph Boswell, 39, of Oakland County, “wasn’t able to drive legally” because he had an expired license, Woodhams said.

Police said Carrier, 22, of Fenton, was driving a burnt orange-colored 2002 Subaru south on Argentine Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the M-59 intersection and struck a Cadillac Escalade that was traveling east on M-59.

Sgt. Mike Sura said Carrier’s car rolled and caught fire. Both vehicles stopped at the southeast corner of the intersection in a grassy area.

The smell of smoke remains Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the scene of a fiery fatal crash that killed five and critically injured three Tuesday evening at the intersection of Argentine Road and M-59 in Oceola Township. (Photo: Gillis Benedict, Livingston Daily)

Carrier and passenger Kyle Eugene Lixie, 23, were both transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor while passengers Justin Andrew-Humberto Henderson, 20, and Preston Taylor Wetzel, 24, both of Fenton, were killed in the crash.

Boswell also was transported to the hospital while his passengers died at the scene. The passengers were identified as his girlfriend, Candice Lynn Dunn, 35, of Oakland County, who was recognized the night before as the Michigan Department of Corrections probation agent of the year, and her mother Linda K. Hurley, 69, and her mother’s boyfriend, Jerome Joseph Tortomasi, 73, both of Macomb County.

2017 Correstions Officer Of The Year Banquet. Candice Dunn, center, is pictured in the attached photos from the May 9 awards ceremony with Oakland County Probation Supervisor Heather Wayne, left, and Region Manager Brock Dietrich, right. (Photo: Tim Burke, ©)

►Related: Fatal crash victims ID'd as probation agent, mom, boyfriend

Carrier, Lixie and Boswell remain in critical condition today, a hospital spokeswoman said.

While Michigan State Police continues to investigate the crash, family and friends of the victims have taken to social media to express their grief and anger.

“Preston was such a great kid,” one Facebook user wrote. “He had a heart of gold and would’ve given anyone the shirt off his back.”

There also has been backlash against Carrier on social media.

A screenshot of Matthew Carrier's Facebook page shows what some posters called an "ironic" post in light of a crash that left five dead and three injured, including Carrier.

A screenshot of Matthew Carrier's Facebook page shows what some posters called an "ironic" post in light of a crash that left five dead and three injured, including Carrier. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

On his Facebook page he posted an online postcard depicting two people holding hands in the front seat of a vehicle that reads: “This could be us, but I got no licence” [sic].

One poster wrote: “And yet it did not stop him from getting behind the wheel.”

Another wrote: “And you killed 5 people. Piece of (expletive).”

Stephanie Lee Hopper Allen, who identified herself on Facebook as Carrier’s mother, said Carrier has “paranoid schizophrenia personality disorder” and is “manic depressive.”

Allen said the men in her son’s vehicle were friends.

Lixie’s Facebook page says he works at Warner Concrete Walls while Wetzel’s Facebook page says he works at Yaya’s Flame Broiled Chicken. The friends went to Fenton High School, according to their Facebook pages.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Livingston Daily