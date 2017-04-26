Bovine TB found in western Michigan cow from Indiana

Cows feed in a barn Wednesday, April 20, 2016, at Reid Dairy Farm in Grant Township. The 220 cows on the farm can produce as much as 17,600 pounds of manure daily. (Photo: Custom)

BROOKVILLE, IND. (AP) - Authorities say bovine tuberculosis has been found in a cow in a small beef herd in western Michigan's Lake County.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said Wednesday the infected, 3-year-old cow had been imported from an infected herd in Franklin County, Indiana, before that herd tested positive for bovine TB. The cow was euthanized.

The agency says a three-mile surveillance area has been established around the affected farm in Lake County. Farms within the area will have six months to complete bovine TB testing.

Indiana last year found two beef herds and one white-tailed deer positive for bovine TB, all within Franklin County in that state's southeastern corner. Indiana and Michigan are among five states dealing with infected herds, along with New Mexico, South Dakota and Texas.

